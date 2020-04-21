Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] took an downward turn with a change of -2.99%, trading at the price of $10.40 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.13 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Continental Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.96M shares for that time period. CLR monthly volatility recorded 15.01%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.13%. PS value for CLR stocks is 0.90 with PB recorded at 0.58.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.53, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.70. These measurements indicate that Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.47. Its Return on Equity is 11.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.13.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.10 and P/E Ratio of 5.06. These metrics all suggest that Continental Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has 389.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.90 to 52.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.75, which indicates that it is 11.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Continental Resources Inc. [CLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.