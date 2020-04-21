Darden Restaurants Inc.[DRI] stock saw a move by 0.96% on Monday, touching 4.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Darden Restaurants Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DRI shares recorded 122.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock could reach median target price of $75.00.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] stock additionally went up by 1.48% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 45.66% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DRI stock is set at -47.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -45.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DRI shares showcased -43.38% decrease. DRI saw 128.41 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 26.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give DRI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.37, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $75.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $61.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.96.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 21.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.21.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.18, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.88 and P/E Ratio of 12.17. These metrics all suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has 122.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.15 to 128.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 138.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 6.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.