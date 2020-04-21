DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] gained by 1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $41.28 price per share at the time. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. represents 223.90M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.24B with the latest information.

The DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. traded at the price of $41.28 with 1.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of XRAY shares recorded 2.59M.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XRAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.28, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $49.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.94. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XRAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.07 and P/E Ratio of 35.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] has 223.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.58 to 60.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 3.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.