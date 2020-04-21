Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSSI] gained by 15.73% on the last trading session, reaching $13.02 price per share at the time. Diamond S Shipping Inc. represents 38.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 504.53M with the latest information.

The Diamond S Shipping Inc. traded at the price of $13.02 with 1.76 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DSSI shares recorded 557.75K.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DSSI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.02, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.60. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.47. Its Return on Equity is -0.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Diamond S Shipping Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.64, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61. Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.13.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has 38.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 504.53M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.62 to 17.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.