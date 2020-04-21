Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] took an upward turn with a change of 3.63%, trading at the price of $9.42 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Dorian LPG Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 734.57K shares for that time period. LPG monthly volatility recorded 9.05%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.04%. PS value for LPG stocks is 1.81 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [NYSE:LPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.42, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] sitting at 39.40% and its Gross Margin at 96.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.40. These measurements indicate that Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.19. Its Return on Equity is 7.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LPG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 76.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 69.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 39.40 and P/E Ratio of 7.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has 52.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 494.08M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.08 to 16.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.