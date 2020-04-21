DropCar Inc. [DCAR] saw a change by 29.94% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.59. The company is holding 4.87M shares with keeping 3.55M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 63.33% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -74.66% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.54%, trading +61.11% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 4.87M shares valued at 4.8 million were bought and sold.

DropCar Inc. [NASDAQ:DCAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding DropCar Inc. [DCAR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give DCAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.59, with the high estimate being $59136.00, the low estimate being $59136.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59136.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.45.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DropCar Inc. [DCAR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -83.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.84. Its Return on Equity is -186.20%, and its Return on Assets is -101.90%. These metrics suggest that this DropCar Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25.

DropCar Inc. [DCAR] has 4.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 2.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 33.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DropCar Inc. [DCAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DropCar Inc. [DCAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.