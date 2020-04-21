Energous Corporation [NASDAQ: WATT] stock went up by 226.32% or 2.37 points up from its previous closing price of 1.04. The stock reached $3.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WATT share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 15.74% in the period of the last 7 days.

WATT had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.07, at one point touching $0.9159. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -36.62%. The 52-week high currently stands at 5.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -79.43% after the recent low of 0.61.

Energous Corporation [NASDAQ:WATT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Energous Corporation [WATT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give WATT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.40, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energous Corporation [WATT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energous Corporation [WATT]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -196.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -198.01. Its Return on Equity is -151.20%, and its Return on Assets is -127.70%. These metrics suggest that this Energous Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energous Corporation [WATT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 73.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Energous Corporation [WATT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.09.

Energous Corporation [WATT] has 34.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.61 to 5.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 459.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 11.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 88.03. This RSI suggests that Energous Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Energous Corporation [WATT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energous Corporation [WATT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.