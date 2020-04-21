The share price of Enservco Corporation [AMEX: ENSV] inclined by $0.14, presently trading at $0.13. The company’s shares saw 74.33% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.07 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ENSV jumped by 18.83% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.2400 compared to +0.0135 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 50.36%, while additionally dropping -65.60% during the last 12 months.

Enservco Corporation [AMEX:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Enservco Corporation [ENSV], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENSV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.13, with the high estimate being $0.30, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.29. Its Return on Equity is -237.20%, and its Return on Assets is -16.10%. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 58.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 37.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.