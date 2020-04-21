The share price of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] inclined by $37.51, presently trading at $40.19. The company’s shares saw 61.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 24.82 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ESPR jumped by 12.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 41.43 compared to +4.42 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 8.77%, while additionally dropping -1.83% during the last 12 months. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $87.64. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 47.45% increase from the current trading price.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ESPR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.19, with the high estimate being $191.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $81.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] sitting at -62.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -65.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -79.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -85.43. Its Return on Equity is -98.90%, and its Return on Assets is -38.30%. These metrics suggest that this Esperion Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 672.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.36.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 82.19.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] has 27.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.82 to 76.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 6.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] a Reliable Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.