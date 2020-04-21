The share price of Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] inclined by $2.89, presently trading at $3.00. The company’s shares saw 109.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.43 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EXTR jumped by 10.29% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 28.76%, while additionally dropping -61.29% during the last 12 months. Extreme Networks Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.5% increase from the current trading price.

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EXTR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.00, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $3.13 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.89.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] sitting at -6.00% and its Gross Margin at 54.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.81. Its Return on Equity is -88.20%, and its Return on Assets is -9.60%. These metrics suggest that this Extreme Networks Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 154.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 146.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.31.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has 122.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 368.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.43 to 8.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 109.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.67, which indicates that it is 9.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.