Fluor Corporation[FLR] stock saw a move by 0.43% on Monday, touching 1.9 million. Based on the recent volume, Fluor Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FLR shares recorded 143.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock could reach median target price of $15.00.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock additionally went up by 6.85% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 35.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FLR stock is set at -80.24% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.38% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FLR shares showcased -57.87% decrease. FLR saw 41.91 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.85 compared to high within the same period of time.

Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Fluor Corporation [FLR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give FLR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.14, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fluor Corporation [FLR] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fluor Corporation [FLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fluor Corporation [FLR] sitting at -7.20% and its Gross Margin at -2.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.70. Its Return on Equity is -57.40%, and its Return on Assets is -16.20%. These metrics suggest that this Fluor Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 56.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 56.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 28.05.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] has 143.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.85 to 41.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 185.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.37, which indicates that it is 8.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fluor Corporation [FLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fluor Corporation [FLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.