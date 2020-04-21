Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] opened at $5.01 and closed at $4.98 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.71% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.80.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] had 32.02 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 96.53M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.32%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.15%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.96 during that period and F managed to take a rebound to 10.56 in the last 52 weeks.

Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ford Motor Company [F], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give F an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.80, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ford Motor Company [F] is sitting at 3.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.09.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ford Motor Company [F]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ford Motor Company [F] sitting at 0.30% and its Gross Margin at 7.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.03. Its Return on Equity is 0.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.00%. These metrics suggest that this Ford Motor Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ford Motor Company [F] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 472.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 60.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 308.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.98. Ford Motor Company [F] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.11 and P/E Ratio of 163.65. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ford Motor Company [F] has 4.05B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.96 to 10.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.34, which indicates that it is 4.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ford Motor Company [F] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor Company [F], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.