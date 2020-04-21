Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] shares went higher by 2.45% from its previous closing of 25.28, now trading at the price of $25.90, also adding 0.62 points. Is FWONK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FWONK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 203.37M float and a 7.02% run over in the last seven days. FWONK share price has been hovering between 48.95 and 18.31 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Formula One Group [FWONK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FWONK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.90, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.28.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Formula One Group [FWONK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.89.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Formula One Group [FWONK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 108.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.40.

Formula One Group [FWONK] has 203.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.31 to 48.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Formula One Group [FWONK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Formula One Group [FWONK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.