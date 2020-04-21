FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] shares went higher by 1.24% from its previous closing of 1.61, now trading at the price of $1.63, also adding 0.02 points. Is FCEL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FCEL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 199.90M float and a 3.87% run over in the last seven days. FCEL share price has been hovering between 4.44 and 0.13 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FCEL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.63, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] sitting at operating_margin and its Gross Margin at gross_margin.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -32.40. Its Return on Equity is -157.50%, and its Return on Assets is -30.30%. These metrics suggest that this FuelCell Energy Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 132.93, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.67. FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.61.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has 201.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 324.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.13 to 4.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1116.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 7.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] a Reliable Buy?

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.