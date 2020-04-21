Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] stock went up by 0.64% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of 75.20. The stock reached $75.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, HAS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.97% in the period of the last 7 days.

HAS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $77.37, at one point touching $74.25. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.35%. The 52-week high currently stands at 126.87 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -14.76% after the recent low of 41.33.

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Hasbro Inc. [HAS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HAS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $75.68, with the high estimate being $130.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $87.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hasbro Inc. [HAS] is sitting at 4.08. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hasbro Inc. [HAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hasbro Inc. [HAS] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 52.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.40%, and its Return on Assets is 8.50%. These metrics all suggest that Hasbro Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.83, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.81 and P/E Ratio of 18.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has 134.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.33 to 126.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 83.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.03, which indicates that it is 3.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hasbro Inc. [HAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hasbro Inc. [HAS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.