Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] opened at $21.24 and closed at $20.92 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $21.85.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HCSG] had 1.03 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 894.81K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.26%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.09%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 15.80 during that period and HCSG managed to take a rebound to 34.96 in the last 52 weeks.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HCSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HCSG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.85, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 12.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.15. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is 9.00%. These metrics all suggest that Healthcare Services Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 4.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.38 and P/E Ratio of 25.23. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] has 78.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.80 to 34.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 6.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. [HCSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.