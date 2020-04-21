Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HTZ] dipped by -7.31% on the last trading session, reaching $4.31 price per share at the time. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. represents 167.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 777.20M with the latest information.

The Hertz Global Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $4.31 with 9.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HTZ shares recorded 8.38M.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HTZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 43.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.34. Its Return on Equity is -4.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Hertz Global Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,070.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 932.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 79.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.97. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.55.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] has 167.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 777.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.18 to 20.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.52, which indicates that it is 8.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] a Reliable Buy?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.