Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.[HST] stock saw a move by -2.36% on Monday, touching 3.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HST shares recorded 723.21M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock additionally went down by -5.35% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 4.35% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HST stock is set at -42.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by -39.60% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HST shares showcased -34.05% decrease. HST saw 19.94 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.86 compared to high within the same period of time.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:HST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.55, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] sitting at 13.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.17. Its Return on Equity is 12.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 59.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.85 and P/E Ratio of 8.39. These metrics all suggest that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has 723.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.86 to 19.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.22% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.