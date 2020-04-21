Illumina Inc. [ILMN] saw a change by 2.06% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $322.88. The company is holding 147.00M shares with keeping 146.48M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 64.08% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.20% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -2.93%, trading +64.08% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 147.00M shares valued at 1.67 million were bought and sold.

Illumina Inc. [NASDAQ:ILMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Illumina Inc. [ILMN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ILMN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $322.88, with the high estimate being $371.00, the low estimate being $220.00 and the median estimate amounting to $325.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $316.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is sitting at 4.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Illumina Inc. [ILMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Illumina Inc. [ILMN] sitting at 29.30% and its Gross Margin at 69.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Illumina Inc. [ILMN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.06. Its Return on Equity is 23.10%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Illumina Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 39.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 47.11 and P/E Ratio of 47.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Illumina Inc. [ILMN] has 147.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 196.78 to 380.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 3.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Illumina Inc. [ILMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Illumina Inc. [ILMN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.