Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ: INSG] shares went lower by -7.18% from its previous closing of 12.06, now trading at the price of $11.19, also subtracting -0.87 points. Is INSG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of INSG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 92.77M float and a 16.14% run over in the last seven days. INSG share price has been hovering between 13.34 and 3.61 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Inseego Corp. [NASDAQ:INSG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Inseego Corp. [INSG], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INSG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.18, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Inseego Corp. [INSG] is sitting at 4.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Inseego Corp. [INSG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Inseego Corp. [INSG] sitting at -8.90% and its Gross Margin at 29.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -18.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -37.37. Its Return on Equity is 111.50%, and its Return on Assets is -24.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates INSG financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 132.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -600.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

Inseego Corp. [INSG] has 92.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.61 to 13.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 209.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.63, which indicates that it is 13.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Inseego Corp. [INSG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Inseego Corp. [INSG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.