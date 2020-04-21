Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] opened at $0.35 and closed at $0.34 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.94% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.33.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ: ADMP] had 2.38 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 813.83K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.71%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.27 during that period and ADMP managed to take a rebound to 2.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [NASDAQ:ADMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADMP an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 30.00%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -67.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.60. Its Return on Equity is -78.20%, and its Return on Assets is -58.50%. These metrics suggest that this Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.17, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.20.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] has 74.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.27 to 2.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 8.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation [ADMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.