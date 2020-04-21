Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] opened at $1.59 and closed at $1.59 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.66% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.68.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] had 2.29 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.16%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.13%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.78 during that period and UUUU managed to take a rebound to 3.32 in the last 52 weeks.

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give UUUU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.68, with the high estimate being $3.25, the low estimate being $2.67 and the median estimate amounting to $2.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -26.53.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has 115.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 193.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.78 to 3.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 115.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.81. This RSI suggests that Energy Fuels Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.