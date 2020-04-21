JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went down by -2.26% or -0.19 points down from its previous closing price of 8.63. The stock reached $8.44 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, JBLU share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.43% in the period of the last 7 days.

JBLU had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.92, at one point touching $8.46. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -61.04%. The 52-week high currently stands at 21.65 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -49.12% after the recent low of 6.61.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give JBLU an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.43, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is sitting at 3.58. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] sitting at 9.90% and its Gross Margin at 70.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.20. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 65.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 39.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 4.39. These metrics all suggest that JetBlue Airways Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] has 283.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.61 to 21.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 7.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.