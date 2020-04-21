Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] stock went down by -1.46% or -2.22 points down from its previous closing price of 151.67. The stock reached $149.45 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, JNJ share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 8.51% in the period of the last 7 days.

JNJ had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $153.00, at one point touching $150.09. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -3.27%. The 52-week high currently stands at 154.50 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 10.29% after the recent low of 109.16.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give JNJ an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $149.48, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $133.00 and the median estimate amounting to $161.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] sitting at 19.60% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.10. These measurements indicate that Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.37. Its Return on Equity is 23.80%, and its Return on Assets is 9.20%. These metrics all suggest that Johnson & Johnson is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.54, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 23.31. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has 2.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 394.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 109.16 to 154.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 2.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Johnson & Johnson [JNJ], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.