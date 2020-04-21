The share price of Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KDMN] inclined by $4.40, presently trading at $4.52. The company’s shares saw 177.30% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.63 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as KDMN jumped by 7.36% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 50.17%, while additionally gaining 96.52% during the last 12 months. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.28% increase from the current trading price.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KDMN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KDMN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.52, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 74.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -58.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -40.72. Its Return on Equity is -74.30%, and its Return on Assets is -32.30%. These metrics suggest that this Kadmon Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 85.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.87.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] has 163.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 739.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.63 to 5.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 177.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. [KDMN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.