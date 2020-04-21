Kennametal Inc. [NYSE: KMT] gained by 0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $22.39 price per share at the time. Kennametal Inc. represents 83.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.86B with the latest information.

The Kennametal Inc. traded at the price of $22.39 with 1.49 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of KMT shares recorded 1.22M.

Kennametal Inc. [NYSE:KMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Kennametal Inc. [KMT], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.39, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kennametal Inc. [KMT] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kennametal Inc. [KMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kennametal Inc. [KMT] sitting at 6.10% and its Gross Margin at 31.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.03. Its Return on Equity is 10.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Kennametal Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kennametal Inc. [KMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Kennametal Inc. [KMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 14.25. These metrics all suggest that Kennametal Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kennametal Inc. [KMT] has 83.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.45 to 42.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kennametal Inc. [KMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kennametal Inc. [KMT], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.