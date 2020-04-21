Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.[LXRX] stock saw a move by 2.13% on Monday, touching 1.16 million. Based on the recent volume, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LXRX shares recorded 108.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] stock additionally went down by -15.04% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LXRX stock is set at -65.59% by far, with shares price recording returns by -52.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LXRX shares showcased -41.10% decrease. LXRX saw 7.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.92, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.30 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] sitting at 43.90% and its Gross Margin at 99.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.40. These measurements indicate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.67. Its Return on Equity is 304.00%, and its Return on Assets is 38.40%. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.26 and P/E Ratio of 1.84. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has 108.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 7.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 8.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.