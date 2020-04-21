Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went down by -2.56% or -2.44 points down from its previous closing price of 95.13. The stock reached $92.69 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LOW share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.07% in the period of the last 7 days.

LOW had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $97.81, at one point touching $94.53. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.86%. The 52-week high currently stands at 126.73 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -16.36% after the recent low of 60.00.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give LOW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $92.66, with the high estimate being $147.00, the low estimate being $85.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] is sitting at 4.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.62.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] sitting at 8.80% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.96. Its Return on Equity is 165.60%, and its Return on Assets is 10.50%. These metrics all suggest that Lowe’s Companies Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,204.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,050.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 44.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 16.94. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has 770.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 73.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.00 to 126.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 3.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.