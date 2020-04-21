Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] dipped by -3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $29.16 price per share at the time. Lyft Inc. represents 320.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.65B with the latest information.

The Lyft Inc. traded at the price of $29.16 with 2.88 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of LYFT shares recorded 10.61M.

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Lyft Inc. [LYFT], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give LYFT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $29.06, with the high estimate being $96.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] is sitting at 4.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lyft Inc. [LYFT] sitting at -74.70% and its Gross Margin at 22.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -94.34. Its Return on Equity is -200.60%, and its Return on Assets is -51.10%. These metrics suggest that this Lyft Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 8.37. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.56.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] has 320.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.56 to 68.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 100.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lyft Inc. [LYFT] a Reliable Buy?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.