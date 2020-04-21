Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] shares went higher by 1.54% from its previous closing of 1.30, now trading at the price of $1.32, also adding 0.02 points. Is MNLO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MNLO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 53.30M float and a 0.76% run over in the last seven days. MNLO share price has been hovering between 7.52 and 1.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNLO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.32, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.12. Its Return on Equity is -79.00%, and its Return on Assets is -70.80%. These metrics suggest that this Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.89. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has 65.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 7.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.