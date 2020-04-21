MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] shares went lower by -2.38% from its previous closing of 1.68, now trading at the price of $1.64, also subtracting -0.04 points. Is MFA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 11.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MFA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 450.47M float and a -9.68% run over in the last seven days. MFA share price has been hovering between 8.09 and 0.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.65, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.99. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MFA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 296.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 2.07. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 485.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 814.90M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 412.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.56, which indicates that it is 10.14% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.