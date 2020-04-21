MongoDB Inc.[MDB] stock saw a move by 3.95% on Monday, touching 1.13 million. Based on the recent volume, MongoDB Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MDB shares recorded 56.04M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock could reach median target price of $140.00.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock additionally went up by 12.95% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.18% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MDB stock is set at 27.84% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.29% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MDB shares showcased 33.17% increase. MDB saw 184.78 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 93.81 compared to high within the same period of time.

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to MongoDB Inc. [MDB], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MDB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $160.28, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $154.19.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MongoDB Inc. [MDB] sitting at -35.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.75. Its Return on Equity is -89.00%, and its Return on Assets is -19.80%. These metrics suggest that this MongoDB Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,190.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,180.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -61.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 113.51.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has 56.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.81 to 184.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MongoDB Inc. [MDB] a Reliable Buy?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.