Navistar International Corporation[NAV] stock saw a move by 1.57% on Monday, touching 1.29 million. Based on the recent volume, Navistar International Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NAV shares recorded 103.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Navistar International Corporation [NAV] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] stock additionally went up by 2.59% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.65% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NAV stock is set at -44.13% by far, with shares price recording returns by -29.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NAV shares showcased -33.46% decrease. NAV saw 38.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.01 compared to high within the same period of time.

Navistar International Corporation [NYSE:NAV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Navistar International Corporation [NAV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give NAV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.41, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Navistar International Corporation [NAV] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Navistar International Corporation [NAV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Navistar International Corporation [NAV] sitting at 4.80% and its Gross Margin at 17.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.43. Its Return on Equity is -4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Navistar International Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 354.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76.

Navistar International Corporation [NAV] has 103.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.01 to 38.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 7.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Navistar International Corporation [NAV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Navistar International Corporation [NAV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.