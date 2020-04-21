Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: NWBI] opened at $9.82 and closed at $9.99 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.20% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ: NWBI] had 1.15 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 735.75K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.30%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.61%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 9.55 during that period and NWBI managed to take a rebound to 17.75 in the last 52 weeks.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NASDAQ:NWBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NWBI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.21, with the high estimate being $12.50, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] sitting at 80.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.50. These measurements indicate that Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.26. Its Return on Equity is 8.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NWBI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.00. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 23.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.18 and P/E Ratio of 9.79. These metrics all suggest that Northwest Bancshares Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] has 115.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.55 to 17.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 7.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc. [NWBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.