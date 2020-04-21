Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.31 after ONTX shares went down by -1.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ONTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -255.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -253.56. Its Return on Assets is -173.40%.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.67. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.68.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] has 163.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 50.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.10 to 4.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 196.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 8.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. [ONTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.