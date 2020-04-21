PagerDuty Inc. [PD] saw a change by 3.40% with the Monday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.62. The company is holding 76.52M shares with keeping 59.26M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 75.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.86% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -16.17%, trading +75.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 76.52M shares valued at 1.15 million were bought and sold.

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to PagerDuty Inc. [PD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.62, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $18.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.88.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PagerDuty Inc. [PD] sitting at -33.40% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.00%. These metrics suggest that this PagerDuty Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -21.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.81. PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.89.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] has 76.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.33 to 59.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PagerDuty Inc. [PD] a Reliable Buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.