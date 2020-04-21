PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] stock went up by 11.01% or 0.25 points up from its previous closing price of 2.27. The stock reached $2.52 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PAVM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 4.61% in the period of the last 7 days.

PAVM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.48, at one point touching $2.24. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.96%. The 52-week high currently stands at 3.45 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 94.02% after the recent low of 0.81.

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding PAVmed Inc. [PAVM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PAVM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.51, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 188.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 112.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.04. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] has 43.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 98.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.81 to 3.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 211.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.00, which indicates that it is 9.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PAVmed Inc. [PAVM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.