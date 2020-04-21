PPL Corporation [PPL] took an downward turn with a change of -2.38%, trading at the price of $24.65 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.91 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while PPL Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 6.77M shares for that time period. PPL monthly volatility recorded 6.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.25%. PS value for PPL stocks is 2.49 with PB recorded at 1.46.

PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding PPL Corporation [PPL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PPL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.65, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PPL Corporation [PPL] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPL Corporation [PPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPL Corporation [PPL] sitting at 36.60% and its Gross Margin at 90.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.50. These measurements indicate that PPL Corporation [PPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.33. Its Return on Equity is 14.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PPL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PPL Corporation [PPL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 178.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.10, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.89 and P/E Ratio of 10.39. These metrics all suggest that PPL Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PPL Corporation [PPL] has 767.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.12 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 3.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPL Corporation [PPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPL Corporation [PPL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.