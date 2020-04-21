Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] gained by 1.62% on the last trading session, reaching $11.94 price per share at the time. Revolve Group Inc. represents 69.35M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 828.04M with the latest information.

The Revolve Group Inc. traded at the price of $11.94 with 1.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of RVLV shares recorded 1.02M.

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RVLV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.94, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] is sitting at 3.79. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.89. Its Return on Equity is -4.80%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Revolve Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.86. Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.84.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] has 69.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 828.04M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.17 to 48.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.