RingCentral Inc. [RNG] took an upward turn with a change of 7.02%, trading at the price of $253.11 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.97 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while RingCentral Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.60M shares for that time period. RNG monthly volatility recorded 10.34%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.76%. PS value for RNG stocks is 24.26 with PB recorded at 29.03.

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to RingCentral Inc. [RNG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $253.11, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $190.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $236.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.78.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] sitting at -5.00% and its Gross Margin at 74.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.81. Its Return on Equity is -11.90%, and its Return on Assets is -4.80%. These metrics suggest that this RingCentral Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 57.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2,434.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 45.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 178.22.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has 86.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.49 to 256.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 149.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RingCentral Inc. [RNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RingCentral Inc. [RNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.