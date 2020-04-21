Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $8.04 after SGMO shares went up by 5.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SGMO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.04, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -92.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -24.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.93. Its Return on Equity is -23.40%, and its Return on Assets is -15.30%. These metrics suggest that this Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has 116.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 939.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.81 to 13.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 6.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] a Reliable Buy?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.