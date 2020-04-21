Sigma Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: SGLB] gained by 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. Sigma Labs Inc. represents 2.08M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.99M with the latest information.

The Sigma Labs Inc. traded at the price of $2.40 with 1.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SGLB shares recorded 145.64K.

Sigma Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:SGLB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SGLB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.40, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $20.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -42.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -513.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -529.45. Its Return on Equity is -380.50%, and its Return on Assets is -249.10%. These metrics suggest that this Sigma Labs Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.12, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.13.

Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] has 2.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.97 to 18.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 17.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] a Reliable Buy?

Sigma Labs Inc. [SGLB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.