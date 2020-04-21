Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $1.48 after SNGX shares went up by 1.37% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SNGX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.48, with the high estimate being $7.25, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -281.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -241.64. Its Return on Equity is -286.70%, and its Return on Assets is -107.50%. These metrics suggest that this Soligenix Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.64. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.65.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has 29.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 3.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 127.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 16.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Soligenix Inc. [SNGX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.