Sonos Inc.[SONO] stock saw a move by 2.47% on Monday, touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Sonos Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SONO shares recorded 112.61M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sonos Inc. [SONO] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

Sonos Inc. [SONO] stock additionally went down by -3.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.25% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SONO stock is set at -26.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SONO shares showcased -35.56% decrease. SONO saw 16.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.58 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sonos Inc. [SONO] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SONO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.70, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.49.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sonos Inc. [SONO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sonos Inc. [SONO] sitting at 0.40% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.74. Its Return on Equity is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Sonos Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.81. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.62.

Sonos Inc. [SONO] has 112.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 979.71M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.58 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sonos Inc. [SONO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sonos Inc. [SONO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.