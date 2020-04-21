Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: STML] gained by 3.21% on the last trading session, reaching $5.14 price per share at the time. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. represents 51.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 263.84M with the latest information.

The Stemline Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $5.14 with 1.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of STML shares recorded 817.87K.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:STML]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STML an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.14, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 88.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -76.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.56. Its Return on Equity is -56.00%, and its Return on Assets is -47.30%. These metrics suggest that this Stemline Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] has 51.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 263.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.21 to 18.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 7.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. [STML], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.