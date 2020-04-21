Sterling Bancorp [NYSE: STL] opened at $10.16 and closed at $10.63 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $10.81.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Sterling Bancorp [NYSE: STL] had 1.96 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.26M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.79%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.01 during that period and STL managed to take a rebound to 22.17 in the last 52 weeks.

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Sterling Bancorp [STL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.81, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sterling Bancorp [STL] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sterling Bancorp [STL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sterling Bancorp [STL] sitting at 72.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.90. These measurements indicate that Sterling Bancorp [STL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.21. Its Return on Equity is 9.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates STL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Sterling Bancorp [STL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 35.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Sterling Bancorp [STL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.41 and P/E Ratio of 5.30. These metrics all suggest that Sterling Bancorp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Sterling Bancorp [STL] has 210.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.01 to 22.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 8.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sterling Bancorp [STL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sterling Bancorp [STL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.