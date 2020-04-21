The share price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ: TTWO] inclined by $124.44, presently trading at $125.35. The company’s shares saw 40.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 89.43 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as TTWO jumped by 4.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 127.27 compared to +5.35 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.85%, while additionally gaining 38.14% during the last 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $131.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.65% increase from the current trading price.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $125.35, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 42.18. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 113.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.43 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 3.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.