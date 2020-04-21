The Mosaic Company [MOS] took an downward turn with a change of -1.89%, trading at the price of $10.93 during the trading session on Monday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.38 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Mosaic Company shares have an average trading volume of 6.57M shares for that time period. MOS monthly volatility recorded 9.47%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.45%. PS value for MOS stocks is 0.50 with PB recorded at 0.46.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For The Mosaic Company [MOS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MOS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.93, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Mosaic Company [MOS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at -12.30% and its Gross Margin at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -7.43. Its Return on Equity is -10.60%, and its Return on Assets is -5.30%. These metrics suggest that this The Mosaic Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.92. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 397.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.50 to 27.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 6.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.