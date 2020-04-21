The share price of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PECK] inclined by $2.68, presently trading at $4.54. The company’s shares saw 204.22% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.49 recorded on 04/20/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PECK jumped by 32.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.07 compared to +2.87 of all time high it touched on 04/21/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 17.37%, while additionally dropping -74.63% during the last 12 months.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PECK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. On average, stock market experts give PECK an – rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.68.

Fundamental Analysis of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] sitting at 2.80% and its Gross Margin at 14.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.06. Its Return on Equity is -12.30%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics suggest that this The Peck Company Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.59. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.27.

The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] has 5.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.16M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.49 to 26.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.24, which indicates that it is 15.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.46. This RSI suggests that The Peck Company Holdings Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Peck Company Holdings Inc. [PECK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.