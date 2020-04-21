The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] opened at $224.24 and closed at $228.52 a share within trading session on 04/20/20. That means that the stock gained by 1.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $233.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] had 2.11 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.70%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.82%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 136.00 during that period and TTD managed to take a rebound to 323.78 in the last 52 weeks.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $233.00, with the high estimate being $340.00, the low estimate being $164.00 and the median estimate amounting to $247.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $228.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.33. Its Return on Equity is 20.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.90%. These metrics all suggest that The Trade Desk Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 28.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 176.05 and P/E Ratio of 103.07. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has 47.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.00 to 323.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 6.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.